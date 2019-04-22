Great interest in 'Local Legends' from the Fermanagh border book written by Gerry Mc Laughlin

Local Legends, a book with 82 interviews with people from all walks of life in along the Fermanagh/ Leitrim border is due to be launched next month in Rockfield Community Centre.



The interviews were conducted by local reporter Gerry McLaughlin in a period from August 2015 to April 2017 and has the following local interviewees who come from all walks of life and shared their unique stories:



Belleek: Tommy Gallagher, Gerry Gallagher, Charlie Cullen, Declan McCaffrey, Peter McMahon, Rachel O’Connor, Patsy McCauley, Liam McCauley, Tessie McGoldrick, Siobhan O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Peter Clarke, Doc Tom Kiernan, Terry Hughes, Francis Shaw, Fergus Cleary, Joe O’Loughlin, Pat McEniff, Siobhan O’Brien. Patsy Rooney RIP, Patsy Quinn and Willie McLaughlin, RIP.



Garrison: Jimmy Mulrone RIP, Michael Joe O’Brien RIP, Peter Carty, Peter Ferguson, Shauna Hamilton, Mickey Gilroy, Jim Carty, Johnny Leonard, Stephen Huggett, Fr Pat Lonergan.



Cashel: Rosie Stewart, Bernie McNulty, Ignatius Maguire.



All proceeds will go to Rockfield Community Centre which is located on the site of the old school where the late great Frank O’Donnell taught for many years.

A date for the launch of the new book will be confirmed shortly.

