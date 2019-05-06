Frank Dolan is looking to retain his council seat

Frank Dolan lives in Newtownmanor, with his wife Pat. They have four children.

Frank has been a member of Leitrim County Council for the past 20 years and has been actively involved in his local community since his youth.

Community and voluntary work has included and continues to include weekly commitments to local community funding projects by Frank over the past 40 years. This has led to his interest and entry into a political career.

As a councillor, Frank has made many positive developments for his electoral division especially in the areas of planning, tourism, infrastructure, sport and education. By securing funding in these areas, Frank believes it has made North Leitrim a better place to live and work but he also feels there are many areas for further development.

Going forward, if re-elected, Frank aims to see positive advancements in many areas including high speed broadband, promotion of tourism, correct regulation of forestry development and increased grant aid in the agricultural sector.

“We are truly blessed to live in a beautiful unique rural area. If re-elected, I will strive to further enhance the potential that North Leitrim has to offer,” Frank told the paper.