"I have given everything to the last five years on the council and I will continue to work just as hard," says jubilant Just Warnock

Fianna Fáil's Justin Warnock said he was delighted with his election win. With 837 first preference votes, he was comfortably elected on the first count.

"It is a massive vote of confidence for me. Last time I was one of the last elected without reaching the quota and this time I got in on the first count and nearly doubled my first preferences," he points out.

"I really worked hard over the last five years. It has been a steep learning curve on the council as I was a new member but I am delighted to be coming back for another five years."

He said it is clear from the Fianna Fáil vote that there is "scope for a Fianna Fáil candidate in the town of Manorhamilton".

"We had that with Aodh Flynn," he notes, adding that he believed there was "room for the party to build even further on this election's success."

"I want to thank everyone who helped with my campaign and especially, I would like to thank my family and friends who came out and canvassed for me. I have given everything to the last five years on the council and I will continue to work just as hard for the people of North Leitrim and the wider Leitrim community."



