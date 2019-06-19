Longest Day celebrations at Manorhamilton Castle

The North Leitrim Men’s Group will host a shindig to be known as a ‘Longest Day Celebrations’ event on this Friday, June 21 from 7.30pm to 10pm, which is the day of the Summer Solstice in Manorhamilton, as well as in all of the world’s northern hemisphere.

This event will take place at the Castle; it will be free to all and it will include Sean Nós Dancers, traditional dancers, traditional musicians, folk singers, a harpist; all in the grounds of the castle and more.

Our pre Christian ancestors knew for many hundred years that the sun’s path across the sky, the length of daylight, and the location of the sunrise and sunset all shifted in a regular way throughout the year. They built monuments, such as Newgrange to follow the sun’s yearly progress.

Meantime the North Leitrim Men’s Group hope to see everyone coming out on this Friday evening/night for Manorhamilton’s first ever ‘Longest Day Celebrations’ event. Its chief organiser Joel Smith believes “it’s a good alternative to the (Bundoran) sea sessions.”

