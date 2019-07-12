Manorhamilton man set to retire after 43 years of service with the Reserve Defence Forces Ireland
Battalion Quartermaster, Sergeant Pat O’Reilly is set to retire.
Battalion Quartermaster, Sergeant Pat O’Reilly from Manorhamilton was recently pictured at his final training camp. Sgt O'Reilly is set to retire after 43 years plus of outstanding service to the Reserve Defence Forces. We wish him the very best of health and happiness as he enters a new chapter in his life.
Read also Jamestown Show Cancelled
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on