Countdown continues to fourth annual Glens Sportive

The fourth annual non-competitive and very popular Glens Sportive major cycling event, which takes place this year on Sunday, August 18, will again have its starting point, plus finishing point and event headquarters in Manorhamilton.

There are four different cycling routes in the North Leitrim area for this year, namely, the 40km starting at 10:15am; the 100km starting at 10am; the 150km at 9:15am and the 200km at 9am.

All routes start and finish at Manorhamilton’s Bee Park Community Centre, which is the natural focal point of the scenic North Leitrim Glens.

Route details, maps and profiles of the climbs are available on Glens Sportive website www.leitrimglens.com

The entry fee is €25 for the 40k, €30 for the 100k and €40 for the 150k/200k.

40km

Start time: 10:15am

The 40km route goes anticlockwise to Dromahair via Kilcoosey, on to the Old Factory Turn and then straight back to Manorhamilton on the R280. This route is designed to cater for novice cyclists and for people who are looking for a leisurely introduction to sportive cycling.

100km

Start time: 10am

This route is ideal for club cyclists, held on rolling terrain with just one climb within the last 15km.

The food stop is at the 56k mark in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo.

After the food stop you continue up the main road to Drumkeerin village (74k) where we have a water stop.

After passing through Dromahair village (88k) turn right up Newtownmanor climb. Once you are over this there is a nice descent back to Manorhamilton to enjoy your hot meal.

150km

Start time: 9:15am

Cyclists should study the route profile and be familiar with the route before the day.

The first food stop is in Kiltyclogher village at the 46k mark.

After Kiltyclogher you then meet the first climb up to Kilty Braes which continues up over Killea climb which tops out at 315m altitude.

Take care on the descent down to Cherrybrook where you meet the N16 (see route details).

At the 88k mark turn right towards Dowra village, extreme caution here please.

Continue through Dowra to Drumshanbo where the second food stop is in the Lough Allen Hotel (106k).

After the food stop you continue up the main road to Drumkeerin village (124k) where we have a water stop.

After passing through Dromahair village (138km), turn right up Newtownmanor climb. Once over this there is a nice descent back to Manorhamilton to enjoy your hot meal.

200km

Start time: 9am

Cyclists should study the route profile and be familiar with the route before the day.

This route is designed for experienced cyclists as it includes 2600m of climbing over 9 categorised climbs throughout County Leitrim.

Each climb is marked by continental style signs giving the name, distance and average gradient of the climb ahead. See our Facebook page for photos of the signs in situ.

The first food stop is in Kiltyclogher village at the 72k mark. By then you will have completed 4 climbs.

After Kiltyclogher you then meet the next climb up to Kilty Braes which continues up over Killea climb which tops out at 315m alt.

Take care on the descent down to Cherrybrook where you meet the N16 (see route details).

At the 102k mark turn right towards Dowra village, extreme caution here please.

There is a water stop in Dowra village (115k).

At 119k int he village of Ballinagleragh take a left turn for Bencroy climb. This 12k climb tops out at 408m altitude. There is a cut-off time of 3pm for this section of the route. If you arrive after 3pm continue straight on towards Drumshanbo.

The second food stop is in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo (147k).

After the food stop you continue up the main road towards Drumkeerin village and at the 159k mark turn left for Tarmon climb. This is a very steep climb and it is recommended to have a 34-32 ring for comfort. Caution on the descent back towards Drumkeerin village where there is a water stop (169k).

After passing through Dromahair village (184k), turn right up Newtownmanor climb. Once over this there is a nice descent back to Manorhamilton where you can enjoy your hot meal.

If you are not a member of Cycling Ireland there is an additional €5 fee for insurance costs.

Meantime registration for Leitrim Glens Sportive this year is online only – except for the 40k route.

The fee includes refreshments at the various food stops and a hot meal after the event. Sign-on opens on Sunday, August 18 from 7.30am for the 200/150k; from 8.30am for the 100k and from 9am for the 40k in Bee Park Community Centre.

Funds raised will be donated to the MS North West Therapy Centre Sligo, which was represented at the launch by Mary Walsh and Deirdre Murray.

The Glens Sportive organisers, the Leitrim Glens Cycling Club said “we are also proud to introduce our charity of choice – MS North West Therapy Centre Sligo – and our new sponsors Kevin Egan Cars.”

The Leitrim Glens Cycling Club also added “we are delighted to have a first for Ireland with our 24 new cycling signs (on the routes).

The signs, a familiar sight abroad, give information on gradient and distance, and have now been rolled out on our route.”

