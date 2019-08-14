Appeal for meals on wheels volunteers in Manorhamilton area

The Manorhamilton Meals-on-Wheels volunteer service is appealing for more helpers in the town area to come forward and assist with its scheme through which dinners are delivered to very worthy local recipients daily early each afternoon.

All Meals-on-Wheels dinners are cooked in Our Lady’s Hospital kitchen where a volunteer collects them each day prior to carrying out the delivery of them to their recipients in the town area.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Manorhamilton Meals-on-Wheels service is asked to contact Tracey Clinton, Public Health Nurse on 071-9156045. All Meals-on-Wheels volunteers cover a week period on their dinner’s delivery rota.

However there is flexibility among volunteers, which allows cover for a day or so, if a volunteer requires it to be away etc., or volunteers can swap their week rota period around with another volunteer by prior arrangement.

