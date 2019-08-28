Fr Seán Maguire's farewell to Manorhamilton and Glencar

There was a big attendance at Fr Seán Maguire’s Farewell Mass in St Osnat’s Church, Glencar on Wednesday night week and afterwards at his Farewell Social in Diffreen Community Centre.

Fr Seán officiated at his Farewell Mass and was assisted by Very Reverend Oliver Kelly and Deacon Padraig Kelly. After the large attendance at Fr Seán’s Social in Diffreen Community Centre enjoyed superb refreshments a presentation was made to Fr Seán on behalf of the people of the parish.

Parish Council member Oisin McDonald, who acted as the Farewell Function’s MC and another Parish Council member, Seamus Feeney made the presentation to Fr Seán.

Fr Seán thanked everyone and spoke how he greatly appreciated working with the people of the parish during his time in it and how welcome he was made in the parish when he first arrived.

He composed a new song to mark his departure from the parish, which had many popular lines in it borrowed from “Lovely Leitrim” but he appropriately changed them to take in Glencar, Mullies and Manorhamilton.

Everyone enjoyed Fr Sean’s rendition of his new song immensely and its humorous references to different locations in the parish. Very Reverend Oliver Kelly and Deacon Padraig Kelly praised Fr Seán for his excellent ministry in the parish since he arrived two years ago from Butlersbridge.

Good wishes are extended to Fr Seán, who takes up his duties as one of Ireland’s youngest Parish Priests in Corlough and Templeport this weekend. Fr Samuel Kure will replace Fr Seán as Catholic Curate in Glencar this weekend.

A special welcome is extended to Fr Samuel, who is coming from his native Nigeria this week to begin his ministry in the Cloonclare - Killasnett (Manorhamilton - Glencar - Mullies) Parish.