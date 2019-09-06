Manorhamilton’s tenth annual Hospice Coffee Morning

Manorhamilton will host its tenth annual Market Square Bewley’s Coffee Morning in aid of North West Hospice on Thursday, September 19.

To mark its tenth year anniversary celebration, chief organiser, Mary Thornton hopes to have some music from some of the great local talent in the Manorhamilton area, to entertain all who will be dropping by for a cuppa.

If you can help with this or indeed in any way with the Market Square Bewley’s Coffee Morning fundraiser for North West Hospice, please contact Mary, phone 086-3940337, as soon as possible.

Over the past nine years Manorhamilton’s annual Bewley’s Coffee Morning has raised thousands of euros for North West Hospice, which is a most worthy cause.