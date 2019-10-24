Samhain parade returns to Manorhamilton

Preparations are underway for the return of Manorhamilton Samhain parade.



The Samhain 2019 parade will start at 7pm on Friday, November 1 and will illuminate Manorhamilton with lights and floats and costumes.

Help is required to construct floats and costumes as well as help assisting with the parade.

Public workshops are being held in Leitrim Sculpture Centre and W8.



Contact The Glens Centre on (071) 9855833 for more information.

Refreshments and more will be held in Manorhamilton Castle after the parade.

Also read: Halloween tour around Carrick-on-Shannon