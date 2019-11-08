Delegation to Leitrim County Council calls for moratorium on wind farm developments

A delegation from, Wind Aware Dromahair, gave a special presentation to members of Leitrim County Council on Monday, November 4, calling on members to support a complete moratorium on wind farm developments until regulations are updated.

The council executive absented themselves for the duration of the presentation because of their role in planning matters in the county and, in particular, because the presentation focuses on concerns over a development which is proposed for North Leitrim and will be subject to the planning process.

In their absence the group addressed local councillors highlighting their opposition to further industrial wind turbine developments in the county.

They highlighted Coillte's proposed Croagh wind turbine development which they said will consist of 10 turbines, 168m high - more than 60% larger than any of the existing turbines in the area.

The group said there are only four similar turbines of this scale in operation in Ireland and said that the current regulations applying to such developments were completely out of date and dealt with much smaller turbines.

Wind Aware Dromahair have requested the Council to adopt a moratorium on all planning for wind farms until strict regulations are in place to protect the community and the local environment.

They, together with North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community (NLSEC), presented alternative renewable energy solutions, suggesting that, rather than increasing wind capacity, NLSEC invites stakeholders to consider the alternatives and engage in sustainable energy projects that could help revive the local economy and provide genuine benefit to the community.

Cllr Mary Bohan proposed the council again write to the relevant minister to ask for the introduction of an immediate moratorium on wind farm developments pending the updating of new guidelines for such developments. Her motion received unanimous support.