North Leitrim Card Game’s St. Vincent De Paul €550 Donation

The North Leitrim’s Group Men’s Group progressive ‘25’ card drive that took place in the Bee Park Community Centre on the Sunday night before Christmas (December 22) raised and excellent €550 for St. Vincent De Paul.

This money will be split between Manorhamilton Vincent De Paul and Kinlough Vincent De Paul. The North Leitrim Men’s Group greatly appreciates the terrific support it received from all the card players and sponsors for the St. Vincent de Paul card drive.

Expressing its gratitude the Men’s Group says “we would like to thank all those who attended and all those who sponsored the event giving spot prizes and making the night such good fun.”

On the night in the St. Vincent de Paul card game, Pat Love came first with six games while Dessie McDermott, John Logue, Brian Cullen and Breda Sweeney shared second place on five games. Ann Dolan won the table prize.

Meantime the North Leitrim Men’s Group regular weekly progressive ‘25’ card game will continue in the Bee Park Community Centre through the festive period and the jackpot prize for this Sunday night’s event is €370 on nine games.