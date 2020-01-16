Dead calf among rubbish dumped in Newtownmanor

Following on from the images of dumping in the Kinlough Eco Park, the Leitrim Observer has been contacted once again by a reader to highlight the issue of illegal dumping in the county.

On this occasion the dumping occurred in the Newtownmanor area with a dead calf among the discarded rubbish.

The rubbish also contains bull bars from a jeep and other household items and general waste.

Anyone who observes incidents of illegal dumping is asked to report the matter to Leitrim County Council by emailing environmentalcomplaints@leitrimcoco.ie ; by notifying the local authority with an official complaint in writing to Environment Department, Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon or by phoning the Environmental Hotline 1890 205 205.

The Hotline is staffed during normal office hours while an appropriate member of staff, during the next working day, will deal with messages left outside office hours.