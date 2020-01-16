Kinlough walk blighted by dumping

The Leitrim Observer received the following letter from a reader who during a walk to Kinlough Eco Park took pictures of the litter in the area.

She has called for enforcement of the laws and asked whether the CCTVs are working in the area.

Dear Editor,

Having recently read about the Kinlough Eco Park, I decided to visit there last Monday.

It is a lovely amenity leading to the shores of Lough Melvin with a children's playground, information panels on native trees and shrubs within the park and walking trails among the trees with several picnic areas.

The blight on my visit was the huge amount of litter dumped alongside the footpath on the R281 from Kinlough to the Eco Park. Leitrim County Council has several signs stating that CCTV was in the area and you are being watched!! Obviously these cameras are not working and if they are, why isn't there enforcement of the law?

The Leitrim Observer has been to the fore in highlighting litter black spots in our county and I'm sure you will be interested in highlighting this black spot.

It must be so disappointing for Kinlough Community Council who worked so hard to develop this wonderful amenity.

Kind regards,

Maureen Keaney

Manorhamilton