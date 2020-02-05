General Election 2020
Des Guckian pledges support for Marian Harkin in general election contest
Cllr Des Guckian
Independent Leitrim councillor, Des Guckian has said that he will be supporting Independent candidate Marian Harkin in the general election.
“Marian is a true independent with deep roots in Co Leitrim. She has proven to be a most intelligent person who takes her politics seriously.
Read Also: Video | Independent candidate Marian Harkin hits out at allegations of greed and attempts to "blacken" her name
“Her policies and mine are very similar and I know that she will be fighting to end the gross regional imbalance between the West and East of Ireland.
“She has a long record of standing up for the rights of ordinary citizens and she is a most capable and earnest advocate for all of us,” Cllr Guckian said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on