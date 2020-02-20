‘Pawsitivity’ all round at Leitrim national school

The pupils, parents and staff of Ardvarney NS, Dromahair, recently held a collection for much needed supplies for both the Leitrim Animal Wefare Centre in Drumkeerin and Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary in Arigna.

The children, who are currently taking part in the Amber Flag initiative to promote Positive Mental Health and Wellbeing, recognise the importance of caring for animals who are for many people a great source of comfort and for others the only source of company throughout their lives.

The children took part in a workshop with Killian Costigan, Leitrim County Council Animal Warden and his dog Hurley, where they learned how to interact safely with animals and how to care for them and train them

Together, the children, staff and parents collected blankets, food and €176 to donate between both centres. You can follow their progress with the Amber Schools Flag initiative on www.ardvarneyns.ie