Glenfarne's iconic Rainbow Ballroom of Romance set to reopen later this month

The iconic Rainbow Ballroom in Glenfarne will begin a process of gradual opening on May 20 but the Showband exhibition will not be reopening at the moment.

The staff will return to work but visitors will be limited, no small or large groups can visit the Rainbow at this time. Everyone, upon entering the building, must:

- Sanitise hands using the sanitation station located at reception.

- Fill in the sign in sheet at reception (this applies to everyone entering the building).

- Maintain social distancing at all times within the building.

- Wash hands regularly to maintain hygiene standards.

- If you are wearing gloves upon entering the building please remove these and use ones provided if you wish and dispose of them in the bin before you leave.

- Face Masks are allowed at your own discretion.

Please respect these guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.