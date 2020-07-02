Back to business at The Organic Centre

Following Monday’s further relaxing of the Covid-19 restrictions, Rossinver’s Organic Centre is re-opening to the public after it was forced mid-March shut down.

Dervilla Keegan, a spokesperson the Rossinver establishment, says “the Organic Centre as a food producer has continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and its shop and gardens now are fully opened to the visiting public.”

Meantime all visitors can now have food there as Dervilla explains “the Centre is now delighted to welcome back Finn and Albie’s Cafe which is due to reopen in the safe surrounds of the Organic Centre from July 4.

“The Centre is following government guidelines and has put many procedures and more in place to ensure the safety of the public, including the availability of hand sanitizers, gloves, and reminders of physical distancing.

“We will have available seating indoors and out. You can grab a snack and walk around the gardens.

“There will be bread, cakes, and plenty of sweet nibbles on the menu. Get out in nature relax and unwind. A lovely day out awaits you.

“Throughout the Organic Centre has been reaching out to the public with a live workshop every Wednesday ‘Growing Together with the Organic Centre’ as well as an array of online workshops.”

Once again, the Centre is delighted to host its latest online course with an ‘Introduction to Social and Therapeutic Horticulture,’ with therapist Caitriona Kelly on (this) Sunday, July 5.

The short online workshop will provide an introduction to the ways in which gardening and horticulture can be used to foster well-being across a range of groups.

You will learn about the positive health impacts of engaging with Nature, as evidenced by research. “The course will also

include access to a number of relevant research articles, along with a Q&A session.

It will be delivered by Caitriona Kelly, horticultural therapist, community worker and teacher.

All who wish to join Caitriona Kelly for Sunday’s ‘Introduction to Social and Therapeutic Horticulture’ online course (from 11am to 12.30/1pm) should book it on the Organic Centre’s website www.theorganiccentre.ie