Waste was dumped in disused Glenade quarry

A man who dumped a substantial amount of household rubbish in a disused quarry in Glenade told Manorhamilton District Court that he had no excuse and stated “it was not my finest hour.”

James Ianson, 33 Millhill Lawns, Station Road, Manorhamilton pleaded guilty to the offence on March 27, 2020 at Largy Quarry, Tully, Glenade, Co Leitrim.

Laura McEnroe, Waste Enforcement Officer, Leitrim County Council, told the court that following a complaint they investigated the site and found a substantial volume of waste evidence pertaining to James Ianson. She said the waste was visible from the public road. Costs in the case amounted to €824.

Mr Ianson told Judge Kevin Kilrane he had no excuse for his actions. He said he fell behind and was struggling and things got on top of him.

“It was not my finest hour, I'm not proud of it,” he said and told the court that he is back now as a registered client with Barna Waste.

Judge Kilrane said Glenade is a particularly scenic part of the country and to dispose of waste there was “shocking.”

He ordered Mr Ianson to return on October 14 with evidence that he is now a customer with Barna Waste and with €300 towards the costs involved.

If that was done, he indicated he would strike the matter out. If not, he will convict and fine the defendant and make an order for the full costs.