Reward offered for missing sheep in Rossinver

Rossinver farmer, Michael Feely is extremely worried about ten of his ewes, which are lambing at this time, that have been missing from his land now for two to three weeks.



Michael is further concerned for his sheep, as he strongly suspects that they have been stolen. He is offering a generous reward for any information that will lead to the recovery of his ewes.



In a Rossinver Youth and Community Project Facebook item last weekend, Mr Feely appealed for help, saying, “Hi everyone, hope some of you can help. I have 10 horn ewes missing from the Rossinver area for about 2-3 weeks now and have looked everywhere I can think.



“But no luck, beginning to think they were stolen. These are all horn ewes with an orange mark on shoulder, hole in the left horn, notch out of the top of their right ears, horns branded with MF and ewes also lambing at the moment.



“Please share, generous reward offered for any information leading to recovery, thanks in advance. Please send a message or contact 086-0869678.”

