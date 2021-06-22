Irish Aid award for Leitrim school

Students from Gaelscoil Chluainín, Manorhamilton who have been awarded first place nationally in the Irish Award from Global Goal Getters with Irish Aid
Gaelscoil Chluainín, Manorhamilton has been awarded first place nationally in the Irish Award from Global Goal Getters with Irish Aid from over 300 entries submitted from schools.
The students of Rang a 4 painted a collaborative piece of art based on the works of Wassily Kandinsky.
They portrayed the Global Goals for sustainable development on the branches of each tree as Gaeilge.
Rang a 5 agus 6 painted individual posters with more a more indepth view of what each of the goals means to them as they grow up to take an active role as a global citizen of our planet.
The awards are given on merit of participation in a nationwide effort to follow through with the plan devised by the United Nations in 2015.
That plan envisages that our world will be transformed by solving our most serious problems, such as poverty , hunger, injustice and damage to our environment. 193 countries, including Ireland, have promised to work in partnership to achieve the 17 Global Goals by the year 2030.
The students in Gaelscoil Chluainín are doing their bit to raise awareness of this global commitment and the staff are delighted and honoured that irish Aid have taken the time to organise this programme and acknowledge the great works being done in our national schools all over the country.
The Minister for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, Mr Colm Brophy announced the winners in a virtual ceremony on June 15.
