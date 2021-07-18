Sunrise North West STOP August fundraiser

North West STOP is promoting an important Sunrise fundraiser on this coming August Public Holiday weekend and the local voluntary suicide prevention organisation is hoping that several people will participate in the event to support its crucial for many people counselling services.

A spokesperson for North West STOP says “we are so excited to be sharing our first centrally organised Sunrise for North West STOP campaign with you and invite you to join us in greeting the sunrise with North West STOP during the August Bank Holiday weekend while raising funds and awareness for our free counselling service which has seen a 62.5% increase in counselling session committed during the first quarter of this year compared to 2020.



“We are asking you to sign up to Sunrise for North West STOP during July via https://njuko.net/sunrise-for-stop/ and take part in our campaign. Registration is €25. Participants will receive a t-shirt and a welcome pack, and we encourage everyone to link to our Facebook (Page) (3) North West STOP-Suicide Prevention 1 Facebook and Instagram North West STOP-Prevent Suicide (@northweststop – Instagram photos and videos and please spread the word.”



Meantime the Manorhamilton based suicide organisation spokesperson further added “Sunrise for STOP has grown organically over the past few years, through our supporters directing their fundraising efforts to North West STOP during sunrise walks every May; this has ensured that monies they have raised have stayed in their local area and have helped people with mental ill-health throughout the Northwest and surrounding areas of Ireland.



“Our aim is to enable our supporters to join us each year on the August bank holiday weekend to greet the sunrise with North West STOP in whatever way they see fit get outside, get active and get together - in-person and virtually - sharing your photos or videos on social media to support a small organisation in the Northwest on any day during the bank holiday weekend.



“Walk, run, swim, dance a polka or do a lap of your garden. We are hoping that in 2022, events for Sunrise for STOP will be more strategically planned with a focus on walks and runs organised as group participation events.”