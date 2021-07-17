Tadgh’s haircut for Rapunzel Foundation & Barretstown

Rapunzel Foundation

Rapunzel Foundation

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

Lurganboy woman and Dromahair resident, Ger Mitchell Kelly would like all who can to please support Tadgh Mulligan’s major haircut last week, which he got done to raise money for the alopecia hair loss charity, the Rapunzel Foundation and the Barretstown very sick children’s charity.


During last week’s haircut event, Tadgh Mulligan allowed his hairdresser to cut off all his hair, which was approximately 27 inches long. Well known musician, Tadgh has strong family connections with Leitrim, since he is a grandson of Tom Mulligan fiddle player and piper, who left Bornacoola for Dublin in 1935.


Meantime Tadgh’s family has other connections with his grandfather’s county, as Ger Mitchell Kell says “the Mulligan come to Leitrim every year for the Joe Mooney Summer School (in Drumshanbo), the John McKenna Festival and other family occasions.”


All who would like to contribute to Tadgh’s Rapunzel Foundation and Barretstown charities fundraiser are invited to do so by visiting www.justgiving.com and searching for Tadhg Mulligan.

