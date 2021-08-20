Over 120 children attend Glencar-Manorhamilton GAA Summer Camp

Over 120 children participated in this year’s Glencar Manorhamilton Summer Camp.

Thanks to the 40 volunteer coaches, helpers and caterers, the children enjoyed a magnificent sun and fun filled three days.

No doubt in the years to come the skills they developed at the camp will stand them in good stead when they come to represent their parish on the playing fields of Leitrim and beyond.

The club are indebted to Ollie McBride and the Home Instead group for their generous sponsorship and to all the parents for allowing their children to participate.

The children’s exemplary behaviour throughout is a credit to you.

At the conclusion of the camp each child was rewarded with their own football.

We hope, with your encouragement, it will provide them with the incentivise to continue on their sporting ways.