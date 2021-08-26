‘Snapshot’ set for on stage premiere at the Hawk’s Well Theatre

The Hawk’s Well Theatre is delighted to announce the premiere of Miriam Needham’s Snapshot. Hailed as “a real triumph” during its preview, the show staring Miriam and Nichola MacEvilly takes place on Saturday, August 28, with a matinee at 2pm, and an evening showing at 8pm.

It will be performed in the newly renovated Hawk’s Well Sligo auditorium to socially distant audiences.

An original Hawk’s Well production, both the cast, production and theatre team are incredibly excited to present what has been a passion project for the Manorhamilton native.



Worked on extensively during her ongoing Hawk's Well residency, ‘Snapshot’ was inspired by real-life interviews with people in the North West about their experiences during the first lockdown.

It is a record of a global event through a local lens.

The comedy-drama piece, directed by John Carty, is set in the early days of the first lockdown, and explores how we remember and the different ways in which we cope.



It is a story of two sisters trying to connect in a disconnected world and finding their footing in a changing landscape. Through their relationship, it explores loss, loneliness, and shared memories, all with humour and a lightness of touch.

Previewing her work online with ‘A Little Snapshot’ back in May, the show has been exceptionally well received. “A real triumph. I got a shiver down my spine”, said one viewer, while another called it; “profound in ways that surprised”. Another summed it up as; “really moving; funny and poignant.



The evening performance will be followed by a post-show discussion with the cast. Snapshot is a live theatre performance, performed indoors to socially distant audiences.

In line with Government recommendations, seating capacity is limited and tickets must be pre-booked in advance. Tickets for both shows priced €15 (plus €1 booking fee), are available now. For enquiries or to book, visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.

This is a Hawk’s Well Theatre production created with the support of the Arts Council and Creative Ireland.