Search

21/09/2021

Manorhamilton Credit Union apply for new ATM

Manorhamilton Credit Union apply for new ATM

Manorhamilton Credit Union apply for planning for new ATM

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Manorhamilton Credit Union had submitted planning permission to construct a new ATM at their premises on Main Street.


With Bank of Ireland set to close their Manorhamilton branch next month with the loss of on street ATM services and AIB downgrading their bank services to cashless cashiers from December the news was warmly welcomed this week.

Bank delivers a "kick in the teeth" to Manorhamilton customers


Manorhamilton area councillors asked Leitrim County Council to do everything in their power to expedite the application.
Senior Planner with the council Bernard Greene said the minimum time before approval will be five weeks. CCTV will be needed at the new ATM.
The ATM will not be a Credit Union owned and operated machine, but the Credit Union is providing the space for it to be located at its Main Street premises.


Cllr Sean McDermott welcomed the news but again stated his dissatisfaction with the banks “which we bailed out” a few years ago withdrawing vital services to the town.
Cllr Felim Gurn agreed and said only last week he needed cash for a supplier and had to use the ATM he said in a few weeks he will need to travel to either Sligo or Carrick for the same service. He welcomed the credit union's move but said the issue is “you can't open a business account in a credit union.”


Cllr Padraig Fallon said the bans withdrawing services is “anti-business,” Cllr Mary Bohan said “banks don't want physical customers, they want it all done online.” Cllr Warnock commented “the banks have very short memories” and said the credit unions should cater for businesses.


Manorhamilton MD will write to the financial institutions expressing their opinions.

Bank delivers a "kick in the teeth" to Manorhamilton customers

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media