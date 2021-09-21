Manorhamilton Credit Union apply for new ATM

Manorhamilton Credit Union had submitted planning permission to construct a new ATM at their premises on Main Street.



With Bank of Ireland set to close their Manorhamilton branch next month with the loss of on street ATM services and AIB downgrading their bank services to cashless cashiers from December the news was warmly welcomed this week.



Manorhamilton area councillors asked Leitrim County Council to do everything in their power to expedite the application.

Senior Planner with the council Bernard Greene said the minimum time before approval will be five weeks. CCTV will be needed at the new ATM.

The ATM will not be a Credit Union owned and operated machine, but the Credit Union is providing the space for it to be located at its Main Street premises.



Cllr Sean McDermott welcomed the news but again stated his dissatisfaction with the banks “which we bailed out” a few years ago withdrawing vital services to the town.

Cllr Felim Gurn agreed and said only last week he needed cash for a supplier and had to use the ATM he said in a few weeks he will need to travel to either Sligo or Carrick for the same service. He welcomed the credit union's move but said the issue is “you can't open a business account in a credit union.”



Cllr Padraig Fallon said the bans withdrawing services is “anti-business,” Cllr Mary Bohan said “banks don't want physical customers, they want it all done online.” Cllr Warnock commented “the banks have very short memories” and said the credit unions should cater for businesses.



Manorhamilton MD will write to the financial institutions expressing their opinions.