The Ireland Funds donates €11,000 to Leitrim non-profit organisations since start of the pandemic

Since the onset of Covid-19, The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has provided €11,000 in funding to two charitable causes in Co Leitrim through The Ireland Funds Covid-19 Response Fund, its emergency fund that provided immediate interventions and The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund, which provides critical and timely funding to a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.

Leitrim Calling has received support through the Ireland Funds Covid-19 Response Fund while Glenfarne Community Development Trust Ltd and Leitrim Calling have also received support through the Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund.

Through its extensive global network, The Ireland Funds has harnessed the generosity of the Irish diaspora to assist charitable causes and communities hardest hit by the pandemic. The organisation is strategically embedded in the Irish charity sector and as a result donations were swiftly dispersed.

With limited resources and collapsing fundraising streams, many charities have struggled to deliver their services over the past 18 months. The Ireland Funds is strategically positioned within the non-profit sector and was able to swiftly identify and prioritise vital areas of impact including food distribution; disability support; domestic and child abuse; elderly services; access to education; mental health and community support. As the country begins to recover from the pandemic, The Ireland Funds continues to support a huge variety of non-profits in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Marion Quigley from Leitrim Calling said: “Support from The Ireland Funds supports Leitrim Calling, a confidential friendly telephone call service available to elderly and vulnerable people experiencing isolation and loneliness. Operated by a team of highly trained volunteers, funding from The Ireland Funds is ensuring that the line can remain open and that new volunteers can be trained to accommodate the rise in number of clients availing of the service.”

Darren Ryan, Vice President and Director Ireland of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Ireland Funds is proud to support the Leitrim non-profit community with funds of €11,000 over the past 18 months through our Covid-19 Response Fund and the Heart of the Community Fund. The global diaspora has responded incredibly to the need in Leitrim and also throughout Ireland. Despite not being able to travel to Ireland, it has stepped up to support great Irish causes through our global network.

"This generosity highlights the network of people around the world that are supporting Leitrim and Ireland when we need it most. We are extremely grateful to the donors who have supported us. Much like the rest of the world, Ireland has faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months. Non-profit organisations on the island of Ireland have responded incredibly to the extreme challenges they have faced, continuing to provide essential services to those in need.”

Organisations across the island of Ireland that The Ireland Funds has supported during the pandemic include ALONE, Barnardos, DePaul, FoodCloud, The Irish Wheelchair Association, Jigsaw, Age NI, FareShare NI, Kinship Care NI and Fighting Words NI. The Ireland Funds has also supported a number of regional non-profit organisations based in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Longford, Leitrim, Belfast and Derry.