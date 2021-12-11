Search

11 Dec 2021

Gaelscoil Chluainín's Christmas Tree lights switch on at Castle Street

Students from Gaelscoil Chluainín

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

This year Manorhamilton historic Castle Street has an impressive fifteen foot high Christmas tree in place, which was erected by Gaelscoil Chluainín outside its building for the forthcoming festive season and on Friday the Christmas tree's lovely lights were officially switched on by Councillor Felim Gurn.

Meanwhile on Friday morning Gaelscoil Chluainín hosted a very well organized Christmas lights switching on ceremony in Castle Street, which was attended by all its students and staff. Two members of the Leitrim senior championship winning Glencar Manor ladies football team, Melissa Hewitt, who is team captain with her little son Ethan Reynolds, and Aoife Gilmartin were special guests at the Christmas lights switching on event.

During the ceremony the Gaelscoil Chluainín raffle took place and the lucky prize winners were presented with their prizes. The raffle prize winners were: 1st (Karen Keaney's Roses and Bows Bakery Cake) – Érin agus Neil, 2nd (Joe's fantastic Christmas Hamper McGoldrick's Centra, Dromahair) – Lilly Maye (Rang 5), 3rd (Ruairí and Kate's amazing hamper on behalf of NW Water Services) – Ethan agus Sophia.

The first prize which was presented to Érin agus Neil Gargan was actually won by their Co. Louth grandmother, Marie Duff. North West Water Services' Shane Thornton and Kevin Regan's amazing hamper, which was the 3rd prize and was presented to Glenfarne's Ethan and Sophia was in fact won by their grandmother, namely, Dorothy Harris, Dublin.

Speaking during the ceremony Sinéad Ní Thorsnaigh, Gaelscoil Chluainín Principal thanked Liam Feeney of Feeney's Garden Centre, Glencar for providing the beautiful tree. Sinéad also thanked Trish and Mick Lonican from the Manorhamilton Tidy Town's Committee who donated lights for the tree and Trish who also presented second prize.

She also thanked Shane Thornton and Kevin Regan. As well as school Principal, Sinéad Ní Thorsnaigh the other Gaelscoil Chluainín staff members who attended the ceremony were Searan Mhic Eoin, Andrea Noone, Mairead Gonley, Caroline Breslin (Múinteoirí) and Mairín Laffey (Rúnaí).

See next week's Leitrim Observer for full pictorial coverage of the event.

