One day closure of Greenways in Leitrim

The demonstration stretch of the SLNCR Greenway in Dromahair
Both the Manorhamilton (Boggaun) and Dromahair SLNCR Greenways, which are well used by local people walking, etc., will be closed to public access as walking trails for a period of 24 hours on one day next week, namely, on Monday, January 31.
According to a Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Development Company notice the closures “will affect only instances where the trail crosses private property.”
Colin Regan, second from left, is pictured pitch side in Croke Park, with the 50 mile challenge walkers - Mike Feeney, Padraic White and Eamonn Duignan
