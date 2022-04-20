Flintridge Resources say that Prospecting Licences in North Leitrim only allow "early stage, non-intrusive exploration"

Flintridge Resources has welcomed the Department of Environment, Climate & Communications' grant of Prospecting Licences to the company for areas in Co Leitrim and stress that the Licences only allow "early stage, non-intrusive exploration to identify if metals including copper, lead, zinc, silver or gold might be present within the licence areas".

In a statement issued following the granting of the Licences, Flintridge Resources pointed out that they had previously held the same licences for six years from 2014 to 2020, through a subsidiary, and carried out ground sampling in the licenced areas without negative reaction locally.

"The exploration activity in Leitrim is not a key strategic focus for Flintridge Resources, but the company will likely continue with a small programme of ground sampling in the coming years," noted the statement.

"If, over the coming years, the exploration programme was to confirm that metals are present, then additional exploratory testing would be required to identify if they are available in commercially viable quantities. If mining was ever deemed viable then full planning and environmental approvals would be required. The typical timeline for such a positive outcome would be fifteen years, at least."

Speaking on the Prospecting Licences granted for Leitrim, the company stress that "prospecting uses different techniques, such as examining of historical and geological records, mapping different rock types and mineral occurrences, collecting small samples of rock, soil or sediments for geochemical analysis, or measuring the geophysical properties of the rocks in an area".