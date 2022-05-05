Six Days - a re-imagined 1916 Easter Rising

The Glens Centre hosts an evocation of 1916 North King Street on Friday, May 6 at 8pm.



Dublin Brigade’s 1st Battalion at the Four Courts was the last Volunteer garrison to lay down its arms in the Easter Rising.

Having faced incredible odds all week the battle for North King Street did not end when Padraig Pearse issued an order to surrender. It was, for those who lived through it, an experience they would never forget.



Using spoken word and original music Chambermade Productions presents ‘Six Days’, a highly evocative re-imagining of those incredible events.

Based largely on the personal accounts of those who took part ‘Six Day’ will be performed by writer/director Frank Shouldice, whose grandfather was a sniper at the Jameson Malthouse in Smithfield.

Frank will be accompanied by cellist Frieda Freytag whose signature pieces are composed especially for this performance. Soundscape design is by Sean Higgins.



Frank Shouldice wrote 'Grandpa The Sniper', a memoir about his grandfather’s involvement in the Easter Rising and War of Independence.

His debut film 'The Man Who Wanted To Fly' won the Celtic Media Documentary Award and was the biggest box office hit of Irish documentaries this year.

He has worked extensively in TV current affairs as Producer/Director with RTE Investigates and his radio documentary 'The Case That Never Was' won Prix Europa in 2016.

He has written/directed a number of stage plays, including The Mean Streets of Garradrimna, Marie Clare, A Few White Lies, Shift Work, Journeyman and others.

Composer Frieda Freytag has performed and recorded with bands and singer-songwriters such as Dave Couse, Fox Owl Crow, Carol Faherty, The Southern Fold, Kellie Marie Reynolds, Garret Baker, Briana Corrigan and others.

She is co-founder of cabaret band Marzane Meets Crocodile and founder of the Quaverberry Collective, whose first publication ‘Storm at dusk’ is due at the end of the year with concerts to follow. Frieda played with the Dublin Orchestral Players from 2007-2010.

The show hits The Glens stage on Friday, May 6 at 8pm. Tickets: €14/12 on www.glenscentre.com