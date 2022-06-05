104 local children join together for 'Magical Musical Moments'

Wednesday 8th June 2022, is set to be an amazing day as 104 children take to the stage to perform in a unique and unforgettable musical and drama production called ‘Magical, Musical Moments’ A show for all the family!

There will be two shows - a matinée at 1pm.and an evening show at 6.30pm. The shows will take place at the Termon Complex in Pettigo, Co Donegal.

Children from: Belleek Primary School, Gaelscoil Chluainín, Manorhamilton and St John the Baptist Primary, Belleek, have been working together in recent months to put together this jaw-dropping production. The children have been led by musical director, Mrs Catherine Leonard and drama producer, Mrs Siobhán O’Brien. In preparation for the show children have also worked with choreographer Christopher Cross and artist Jane Weir.

These three schools have been working collaboratively for the past five years as part of a PEACE IV partnership. They have been working virtually through Zoom for the past number of months. So, they are super excited to be finally meeting up to join in this production together.

Principal of Belleek Primary School, Mrs Nicola Young said “This has been such great fun. It is lovely to see our children smiling and enjoying the experience.”

The children are really excited and are thoroughly enjoying the experiences this Shared Education project entails. The project commenced in January 2022 with the children and show producers engaging via Microsoft Teams with each other.

Miss Aideén McGarrigle, Principal of St. John the Baptist Primary School said: “Children and staff are so excited. It is sure to be outstanding entertainment. Be sure to get your tickets now! ”

Tickets are on sale from any of the schools at a cost of £5/€5 per adult and £2/€2 for a school age child. Pre-school children or younger can attend for free (but please book a seat if required).

The money from ticket sales and the raffle on the night will be divided between the three schools, Belleek Primary School, Gaelscoil Chluainín and St. John the Baptist Primary.

Sinéad Ní Thorsnaigh, Principal of Gaelscoil Chluainín said “Is ócáid álainn é seo do na pásití a bheith ag buaileadh le chéile arís tar éis dhá bhliain scartha, tá siad ag tnúth go mór leis an 8ú Mheithimh” (“This is a wonderful occasion for the children to meet up once again after two years separated, they are so looking forward to June 8th.”)

A day of great entertainment, music, song, drama, dance and laughter awaits you all! Get your tickets now and don’t miss out!!! (Contact any of the three schools for details.)