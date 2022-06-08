Leitrim venue in Ireland's Best Festival-Feel Wedding Venues

With the start of the festival high-season upon us, Irish wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie are shining a light on the country’s best festival-feel venues to tie the knot. Whether to-be-weds are looking for the creative boho vibes of Body & Soul, the enchanted woodlands feel of Electric Picnic, an exclusive hire venue to add their own colourful stamp too, a music festival marquee setting, glamorous glamping experiences with yurts and tipis, or countryside outdoor spaces to host their own mini-greenfield wedding ceremonies and receptions, Ireland has a superstar set-list of festival-style wedding venues on offer.

Dotted across Ireland from Leitrim, Kilkenny, Cork, Laois, Wicklow, Clare, Galway, Carlow, Mayo, Kerry and Dublin, we have chosen 13 amazing festival wedding venues to help couples plan their ultimate big day.

All these festival-style wedding venues and many more are profiled on SaveMyDay.ie, where couples can connect with any of the venues and enquire for free about their upcoming nuptials. SaveMyDay.ie was launched in 2021 by Dublin based couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden to showcase unique, amazing and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party venues that are the right fit for them - whatever their style, their guest size and their budget!

In Leitrim Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat at Mullagh (3 to 50 guests) has been selected.

SaveMyDay.ie describes it as follows: "This boutique venue is hidden in the hills of North Leitrim, and is the perfect location for a boho, magical festival vibe wedding that doesn't compromise when it comes to taste or style. Couples begin their married life with an exclusive and intimate celebration with up to 50 of their loved ones surrounded by sprawling Irish countryside. They also have on-site accommodation for 16 people between three beautiful fully equipped Eco Cabins."

Ireland’s Best Festival Wedding Venues as showcased on SaveMyDay.ie :

Kilkenny - Mountain View | Ballyhale, Kilkenny - Ireland’s Best Exclusive Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021 | 50 to 250 guests Civil | Ceremony licence

Set in the beautiful rolling hills of the Kilkenny countryside, Mountain View is an exclusive wedding venue that boasts both indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception spaces on its 120 acres including their Grand Marquee, The Greenhouse and outdoor terrace.

Ideal for both intimate and larger festival-inspired wedding celebrations, Mountain View have newly launched this month their unique boutique glamping experience for newlyweds and their guests to stay in for the big day. Their exclusive glamping village includes 12 luxurious and spacious fully furnished bell tents. Guests can expect home from home comforts, with a double bed, king sized duvet and electric power, while outside contains a table and chairs and your own fire pit looking out over miles of stunning countryside. Their ‘Hilly Hut’ is the ultimate of countryside living and is a perfect retreat for the newly married couple. Newlyweds can enjoy the Hilly Hut’s electric smart heating, a separate bathroom and shower, and a kitchen/lounge area with a sofa to soak up those countryside vibes.



Langton’s Hotel, Kilkenny | Kilkenny City - Ireland’s Best Large Hotel Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021 | 8 to 342 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Kilkenny's Langton Hotel is located right at the heart of Kilkenny’s lively city and houses five wedding venue options all under one roof. Hosting celebrations for up to 342 guests, couples can channel their inner rockstars and get hitched in Langton’s state-of-the-art Set Theatre complete with stage, sweeping curtains and sound systems.

Wicklow - Poulaphouca House & Falls | Hollywood, Wicklow | 25 to 200 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

One of Ireland's premier festival wedding venues, to-be-weds can customise their own wedfest at Wicklow’s Poulaphouca House and Falls and choose from a variety of amazing spaces including the Garden Pavillion with its lush greenery and festoon lighting and The Barn with stunning lake views. For the grand finale couples can celebrate in style with a late night party in their very own private venue, The Music Room.

Cork - Fernhill House | Clonakilty, West Cork | 100 to 300 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Hosting nuptials up to 300 guests, West Cork’s Fernhill House is an ideal country house estate to create a summer, outdoor and luxurious festival-styled celebration with their private Wedding gardens to host ceremonies and their gorgeous Garden Marquee for drinks receptions.

Clare - The Barn at Hotel Doolin | Doolin, Clare | 60 to 300 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Hotel Doolin, an alternative barn wedding venue that can entertain up to 300 guests to create your own mini-festival to say I do. They offer a tailored festival themed wedding package named ‘Eclectic Picnic’ that includes wedfest decor, a bespoke festival food picnic, house band during meal, outdoor fire-pits, DJ and a bar extension to continue the party until after-hours.

Laois - Ballintubbert Gardens & House | Stradbally, Laois - Ireland’s Best Outdoor Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021 | 3 to 220 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Located in the Laois town that hosts one of Ireland’s biggest annual events, Electric Picnic, Ballintubbert is an outstanding venue ideal for laidback and luxury festival style celebrations with boutique camping on offer. With exclusive use of the historic house and grounds, couples can create their own EP-inspired day by marrying in the beautiful outdoor gardens, partying the night away in the Pavilion marquee and staying in the stylish and fully furnished glamping bell tents and yurts.

Dublin - Airfield Estate | Dundrum, Dublin 14 | 35 to 110 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Airfield Estate is a beautiful oasis of calm and countryside nestled within Dublin’s Dundrum, offering a blend of farmland and organic gardens with casual, chic restaurant dining just 15 minutes from Dublin city centre (it’s even on the Luas line!). The 38-acre estate and working urban farm offers a variety of both indoor and outdoor ceremony options including their Walled Garden, which has a magical sense of a festival woodland feel.

Carlow - Sandbrook House and Gardens | Ballon, Carlow | 3 to 120 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Sitting on 25 acres of land, Sandbrook House is a perfect location for a bespoke wedding celebration which can be exclusively yours for your wedding day. It offers five interconnecting reception rooms downstairs ideal for civil ceremonies, a covered veranda, open terrace, huge manicured lawn for a festival-styled marquee along with a charming rustic barn and courtyard for post ceremony drinks and nibbles.

Galway - Slieve Aughty Centre | Loughrea, Galway | 20 to 80 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Celebrate with friends and family surrounded by the beauty of the West of Ireland’s mountains and nature, a relaxed atmosphere and creative artistic touches. Galway’s Slieve Aughty Centre specialises in intimate outdoor green weddings providing an alternative setting for to-be-weds, catering for celebrations of up to 80 guests and with on-site-accommodation including glamping cabins, eco lodges and The Three Towers Eco House.

Kerry - Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa | Tralee, Kerry | 50 to 350 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

A rustic-inspired barn to say I do, the pavilion with sunset terrace and private gardens to host your drinks reception, and 180 acres of breathtaking Kerry countryside combine to make Ballygarry a truly unique wedding venue. For dinner and dancing, the banqueting suite can host large weddings of up to 350 guests which has its own lounge bar which is guaranteed to keep the party going until the wee hours. Ballygarry even offers couples use of their classic VW campervan for extra festival-style!

Antrim - Breckenhill | Doagh, Antrim | 10 to 150 guests Civil | Ceremony licence

Set in a picturesque location in the hills near Ballyclare in Co.Antrim, Breckenhill is a beautiful private wedding venue that centres around two barn venues - the lovingly restored 18th century Stone Barn and the larger space of the Green Barn. The barns are surrounded by secluded woodlands, extensive gardens and a patio area that are available for couples to use as part of their celebrations.

Mayo - Paddy’s Bar & Restaurant | Tourmakeady, Mayo | 120 to 200 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Set along the calming shores of Mayo’s Lough Mask, Paddy’s is a well sought-after seasonal wedding venue catering for weddings from 120 guests up to large celebrations of 200 parties. Couples and their guests can enjoy both the venue’s indoor and outdoor spaces and the cool waterside marquee setting available at Paddy’s.