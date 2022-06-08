Dowra school to compete in digital skills final on RTÉ2 next week

The final of Ireland’s first national digital skills competition, Ireland’s Future is MINE, is scheduled to be televised on RTÉ2 on Thursday, June 16 at 5pm and will be delivered through a collaboration between Microsoft Ireland and RTÉjr, the competition’s final will see St Hugh's National School from, Dowra, Co Leitrim and Moyvore Primary School from Co Westmeath battle it out for first place.



Launched in September 2021, the 'Ireland's Future is MINE' digital skills competition challenged primary school students to use Minecraft: Education Edition to think creatively, collaborate, problem-solve and shape Ireland’s sustainable future.



Since its launch, schools across Ireland have entered the competition and students have explored fun challenges such as building their own NASA rover and coding their very own polar ice hut.

These challenges, made possible through Minecraft: Education Edition, are aligned to both the Republic and Northern Irish curriculums covering subjects from English, Maths, Science, Geography, SPHE and more.



Delivered by Microsoft Ireland’s Dream Space teachers on Dream Space TV in partnership with RTÉjr, the competition provided each school with comprehensive teaching guides to ensure that they were supported in making their submission. Through the competition, Microsoft Ireland and RTÉ sought to inspire students to build critical in-demand skills that will allow them to compete and fully participate in today’s digital world.



Having successfully progressed through the various stages of the competition, which saw participation from 130 other primary schools across Ireland, St Hugh’s National Primary School and Moyvore Primary School will compete in the final phase of the digital skills challenge. The winner will receive the grand prize of laptops for the classroom plus a charging trolley for their school.