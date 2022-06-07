Search

07 Jun 2022

REVEALED: Cost of childcare for every county in Ireland - Leitrim among cheapest in the country

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Leitrim parents pay an average of €627 a month for childcare, the third-lowest in the Republic of Ireland according to a recent survey of costs by Newstalk.

The countrywide survey found the average cost of childcare per month highest in Dublin, at €1,276.

It is followed by counties Wicklow, with charges of €928 a month and Cork, where prices stand at €857 a month.

A similar nationwide survey carried out by Newstalk found that these three counties were also the most expensive places for childcare in 2018.

Overall, 10 of the 26 counties surveyed recently saw an increase in prices, while costs actually decreased in 16 counties.

Dublin saw a 20% increase since the last survey. 

Of the 10 places with the most affordable rates - all of these have seen a reduction in prices since 2018.

Longford remains the cheapest county for creches - with an average cost of €613 per month.

The full childcare charges by county are: 

1 Dublin €1,276
2 Wicklow €928
3 Cork €857
4 Kildare €844
5 Meath €841
6 Westmeath €786
7 Kerry €781
8 Offaly €766
9 Tipperary €744
10 Sligo €733
11 Cavan €733
12 Louth €715
13 Galway €713
14 Limerick €707
15 Waterford €707
16 Donegal €700
17 Laois €693
18 Wexford €687
19 Mayo €683
20 Kilkenny €680
21 Carlow €660
22 Clare €653
23 Roscommon €652
24 Leitrim €627
25 Monaghan €620
26 Longford €613

