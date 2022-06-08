Largy NS unveils Jake Kerrigan Memorial Buddy Bench

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 was a special day in the life of Largy National School, as well as all the community in Mullies parishes, as well as all the surrounding parishes when a Memorial Buddy Bench was unveiled to honour the short life of Jake Kerrigan, Lisnabrack the beloved son of Cathriona and Kevin Kerrigan and equally dear brother of his sister, Katie and brother Luke.



Jake, aged 6, passed on to his eternal reward at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He is sadly missed by his parents, sister and brother, as well as by his grandparents, Michael and Anna, and indeed by all relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.



A Buddy Bench is also called a friendship bench. It is a relatively modern idea to help eliminate lonesomeness from children's experiences while it also promotes good relationships among all children where it is located.



The Access Recreation website explains well and simply how it works. “The idea is simple. Basically, if you sit on the bench, you are signalling to other children that you are looking for a friend. Other children will notice someone sitting on the bench and reach out to them to make a new friend.”

“Jake is fondly remembered for his beautiful smile and personality and we know he was looking down on us all today as the sun shone so brightly over the Kerrigan family as they unveiled the bench.”