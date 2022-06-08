Search

08 Jun 2022

Largy NS unveils Jake Kerrigan Memorial Buddy Bench

Largy NS unveils Jake Kerrigan Memorial Buddy Bench

Members of Jake Kerrigan's family: Catriona his mother, Katie his sister, Luke his brother and Kevin his father

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

08 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 was a special day in the life of Largy National School, as well as all the community in Mullies parishes, as well as all the surrounding parishes when a Memorial Buddy Bench was unveiled to honour the short life of Jake Kerrigan, Lisnabrack the beloved son of Cathriona and Kevin Kerrigan and equally dear brother of his sister, Katie and brother Luke.


Jake, aged 6, passed on to his eternal reward at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He is sadly missed by his parents, sister and brother, as well as by his grandparents, Michael and Anna, and indeed by all relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.


A Buddy Bench is also called a friendship bench. It is a relatively modern idea to help eliminate lonesomeness from children's experiences while it also promotes good relationships among all children where it is located.

Moran wants to build for future as Leitrim foundations are now in place


The Access Recreation website explains well and simply how it works. “The idea is simple. Basically, if you sit on the bench, you are signalling to other children that you are looking for a friend. Other children will notice someone sitting on the bench and reach out to them to make a new friend.”

“Jake is fondly remembered for his beautiful smile and personality and we know he was looking down on us all today as the sun shone so brightly over the Kerrigan family as they unveiled the bench.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media