02 Aug 2022

Tragic news: Man dies after falling in Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 Aug 2022 10:49 AM

A man has died after falling in the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar in Co Leitrim yesterday, Monday August 1.

The man aged in his late 60s and holidaying from Galway was walking alone and is understood to have become disorientated and strayed from the path.

Henry Doherty from Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue said the alarm was raised at 7pm last night. The man was found in a nearby stream, which had turned into a river due to the heavy rain. It is understood the man sustained a head injury from his fall.

Mr Doherty said a complex haul system was put in place by the 10 volunteers on the mountain and he was brought to a nearby field for medical assessment. Sadly "he could not be revived" and was pronounced dead some time after.

Mr Doherty paid tribute to the "super human effort" by Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue team, as well as the crew of the 118 Rescue helicopter, national ambulance and Gardai for their extraordinary help. He extended his deepest condolences on behalf of Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue to the partner and family of the deceased man.

Mr Henry advised solo walkers to be properly prepared for their hikes and hill walks, to leave a message with someone about their whereabouts and the estimated time it will take them and to be always ready to turn back if the weather changes.

To call a Mountain Rescue Team, use emergency numbers 999 or 112. When asked by the operator which emergency service you need, request the Mountain Rescue.

 

