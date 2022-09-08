Power restored in North Leitrim

Power has now been restored to all homes and businesses in North Leitrim following an outage this morning, Thursday, September 8.
Earlier this morning there were over 1661 homes without power in the Manorhamilton region.
Crews have been working on the fault and if you are still without power, it is expected all homes will be restored by early afternoon.
The NBI is rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP)
Pat King presents a special cake to John Moffatt to mark his retirement from the King & Moffatt company
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.