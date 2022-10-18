Zak Moradi to present Leitrim Volunteer Awards 2022 in The Glens Centre

The 2022 Leitrim Volunteer Awards will be presented in Manorhamilton's Glens Centre on Friday, November 11 between 11am and 1pm by for former Leitrim Lory Meagher Cup winning hurler medallist, Zak Moradi, whose family came as refugees from Iraq to Carrick-on-Shannon in 2002.



Carrick-on-Shannon woman and former RTE's US Correspondent, Carole Coleman will also attend this ceremony. The event organisers say the “Leitrim Volunteer Awards returns once again for 2022 hosted by Leitrim Volunteer Centre to recognise, value and show gratitude to people who volunteer and have volunteered in county Leitrim.”



Regarding nominations the Volunteer Centre also adds “each category requires you to nominate one volunteer. If you would like to nominate more than one volunteer, please submit your entry in the Group category. “The winner(s) must consent to their image being used by Leitrim Volunteer Centre CLG for promotional purposes.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday, October 28 at 5pm. The countywide ceremony on November 11 in the Glens Centre organisers also state “this year we will be in Manorhamilton and will by joined by the wonderful Carole Coleman and our very own Zak Moradi.”



Encouraging people to nominate local volunteers for the awards the promoters state “we are seeking lots of nominations from North Leitrim. Please take this opportunity to recognise a local Volunteer who has served or serves your local community.”