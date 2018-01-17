Eight sheep killed by dogs in Mohill

Gardai in Mohill are investigating the latest sheep kill incident that has occurred in the area. The latest incident occurred on Monday night/Tuesday morning last when a flock of 30 sheep were attacked by dogs, resulting in the death of eight sheep.

A further seven sheep were injured while the remainder of the flock has been left worried.

It is understood this is the third such incident that has occurred in the Mohill area in as many weeks.

In the wake of a number of similar events elsewhere in the country Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmer's Association Chairman John Brooks said he is appalled to hear of yet another spate of dog attacks on sheep.

"At this time of year, sheep flocks are at their most vulnerable with a lot of heavily pregnant ewes and some already lambing. It is absolutely vital that we all do what we can to protect these defenceless animals from such attacks."

Mr Brooks added, "Procedures regarding the microchipping of dogs also need to be urgently reviewed. Even when dogs are caught or in some instances shot following an attack, identifying the owner remains problematic. The issue arises when dogs are sold and the details are not being updated with the microchipping agencies. As a result, farmers have no way of identifying the true owner and getting to the bottom of the incident."