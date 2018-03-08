Storm Emma

Due to the red alert last week which seen the country in a near state of lock down, Mohill Community College remained closed for Thursday & Friday, with safety a priority for the school community. No doubt students, especially our exam years, appreciated this time to rest and revise!

"Beat the Blues" Aware talk

On 27th of February, the Leaving Cert group welcomed Helen Emerson from Aware, to advise and guide them with tips for good mental health and actions to promote a positive outlook on life.

Stress management, anxiety and the importance of exercise and relaxation were among some topics discussed.

This presented a great opportunity for exam students to take steps in forming a healthy, positive lifestyle. Thanks go to Ms. Columb and Ms. Hanly for organising this event.

First Year Football

1st year boys played Balla Secondary School in the Connacht quarter final on Tuesday in Castlerea. They emerged victors with a score of 12-9 to 5-9. Good luck in the next round boys! Many thanks to Mr Duffy for his ongoing work with the panel.

Careers

Leaving Cert students recently had talks on post Leaving Cert courses from Templemichael College Longford and Sligo College Of Further Education (Ballinode). Knowledge of these courses, an upcoming presentation from the Defence forces, alongside college open days are all helping our students in their future decision making.