

Eslin Dramatic troupe present 'The Field' in Eslin Community Centre on Thursday 5, Friday 6 and Sunday 8 of April at 8pm sharp. Doors will open nightly at 7.15 pm.



Even at this late stage, the cast are working nightly to get their lines and moves perfected.

Noel McKeon will play the part of William Dee, in the forthcoming production. He comes over from England with intentions of purchasing a field but plans don't always work out.

The Priest (John Gildea) and Bishop (Gerard Stenson) are continually praying that all will be perfect in the eyes of God. Kenneth Wynne is the good looking young Sergeant Tom, while Pauric Kiernan is the Auctioneer and bar owner, and is able to strike a deal, even when all is not correct.



Jimmy Stenson is a very powerful Bull, with an equally powerful son Tadgh (Colm McCabe ). The two of them would strike the fear of God in man or beast.



The lady who causes all the trouble by putting up her field sale is Mrs Maggie Butler, the widow, and she is played by Joey Kilcrann. One of the finest personalities and strong performances is Mamie Flanagan played by Marie McNulty.



Her son Leamey, who is very conscious of the wrongs in society, and not happy with the actions of his father, the auctioneer, and others whom he refers to as bullies, is played by Conor Mulligan.



The last time The Field was performed in Eslin was in 1978. There was a young curate in that play, Ray Bohan. In this version Ray plays the part of the trendy farmer Dandy. Mrs McCabe is played by Ray's wife, Grainne Bohan.



One of the most entertaining performers in the Field is The Bird and in Donal McCabe, they have a great actor/performer.



This is all brought together by Director Olivia McHugh who has great experience from her years working with The Breffni Players in Carrick-on-Shannon. The producer is Enda Stenson.

Another lady with great stage experience, Mary Reynolds, is looking after costumes and Lisa Mulligan (C+D) is in charge of make-up.



Stage manager Gerard Stenson, along with Joe Reynolds and Liam McCrann, have the set looking splendid.



There are a few extra characters on stage. Shauna and Gemma Stenson are girls going home from the dance, Blaine McCrann is the Mass server, Mick and Mamie Flanagan have their children playing around the bar. Eoin McNulty, Lorraine, Laura, and Fiona McNabola, play those parts.



The troupe are grateful to everyone for whatever help they have received.

