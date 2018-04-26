€57,766 to tackle illegal dumping in Leitrim

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten T.D. has announced that €57,766 has been approved for Leitrim under his Department’s 2018 Anti-Dumping Initiative (ADI).

The funding has been allocated to Leitrim to tackle:

- Illegal dump site at Treanmore Mohill

- Illegal dumping Tarmon Bring Bank

- CCTV at Bring Banks & Signage at Bring Banks

- Media Campaign

- Drone Equipment and Training

- Electronic Equipment

- Tawlaghtmore, Mohill

- Drumarigna

- Support & Disposal of Waste for Tidy Towns Groups

- WERLA Regional coordination on awareness

- Coordinated Regional Awareness Campaign

€62,366 has been allocated to Cavan; €76,784.71 to Donegal; €28,000 to Longford; €60,666 to Roscommon and €54,666 to Sligo.

“Under my Department’s initiative, people across the country are empowered to take action against those in society who commit criminal acts against their communities by wilfully and irresponsibly dumping their waste and spoiling the most valuable asset we have - our natural environment,” stated Minister Naughten.

“The 2018 anti-dumping work programme builds on the success of last year. A wide range of clean-up and restorative projects led by community, environmental and sporting groups have been approved for funding. Successful applications have included projects that will equip authorities with the latest enforcement technologies including overt and covert surveillance equipment and drone technology to target dumpers.

"The aim is to reduce illegal dumping by providing funding for projects tackling the problem and to develop an integrated and effective combined approach with local authorities, communities and other state agencies,” added Naughten.