Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

A driver is required to transport vehicles between Ireland and the UK.

Part-time staff are wanted for an off-licence.

A fully qualified fitter is sought for a filtration company based in the midlands.

KBG Accountants have a vacancy for a qualified accountant.

The County Leitrim Job Club will hold a free three-week course for those seeking employment. The course will include cv writing service; interview preparation; customer care and work experience.

The Bush Hotel requires full and part-time: assistant duty manager; bar person; chefs & chef's assistants; food & beverage supervisor; event co-ordinator and front desk receptionist.

An enthusiastic bar person is required for a bar/food outlet in the Leitrim Village area.

Full and part-time staff are wanted to work in Daybreak, Lunneys Service Station, Carrick-on-Shannon.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.