Funding available for local projects as details of Town and Village Renewal Scheme announced

Local TD Denis Naughten has confirmed that Government funding will be available for rural towns and villages across Ireland through the 2019 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Over the next 15 months up to 200 towns and villages throughout the country will benefit from the funding scheme announced last week by Minister for Rural Development Michael Ring.

“The 2019 funding will be made available through County Councils to support rural regeneration and the scheme is specifically targeted at rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000.

“This investment in communities will support local job creation and provide a much needed boost to the economy of the towns and villages,” confirmed Minister Naughten.

“The towns and villages of rural Ireland are the heart and soul of our rural communities and it is vital that these towns receive Government support and focus as I looked for on entering Government,” stated Denis Naughten.

“Councils will be required to work closely with local businesses and communities to develop ideas that can make a real and sustainable impact in revitalising rural towns and villages across the country.”

“The final project selection will be made by the Department of Rural and Community Development. Successful projects will be expected to start by year-end and can run throughout 2020. Minister Ring’s Department county councils and all local authorities with details regarding the scheme.

“Today’s funding builds on the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme over the last three years, which has already seen over €53 million awarded to over 670 projects across Ireland. This year’s scheme will focus on measures which have a clear economic impact on rural towns and villages, as well as bringing people back to live on our main streets.”

Categories of Town/Villages

Two categories of Town/Villages are eligible for support under the scheme:

Category 1: Towns/villages with a population of less than 5,000 people.

Category 2: Towns with a population of 5,000-10,000 people.

At least of 60% of the funding available will be awarded to Category 1 towns and villages.

Successful proposals will demonstrate close collaboration between communities and business interests in the design and delivery of proposed projects, and must have the support of the Local Authority.



Sustainable impacts

Projects which have clear positive impacts on a town or village in terms of place-making and town centre regeneration, or which stimulate economic activity between a town/village and its neighbouring townlands will be particularly welcome, as will proposals seeking to develop initiatives to encourage town centre living.

Projects which demonstrate leveraging of, or linkages with, other schemes operated by Government Departments or agencies (e.g. in the areas of heritage, arts, culture, tourism, re-use of vacant premises, vacant sites, energy efficiency schemes, etc.) will also be encouraged.



Grant levels

Up to 80% of the total cost of a project under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme will be provided for any individual project.

The minimum grant which is available is €20,000 and the maximum is €100,000.

A higher maximum of €200,000 will be considered for a limited number of projects where a strong case can be made demonstrating exceptionally strong benefit to a town and/or its outlying areas.

Full details of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, along with the application form, are available on the Department of Rural and Community Development website, at https://drcd.gov.ie/about/rural/rural-regeneration-development-fund/.

