Mohill Horse Fair takes place this Sunday

Mohill Horse Fair takes place each year on the Sunday of the October Bank Holiday Weekend. This year it takes place on Sunday next, October 27.

This is one of the oldest fairs in Ireland with records dating back to 1620. This is a unique fair in that it takes place on the streets of the town.

Alongside horse trading there will be a unique collection of stalls, combined with interesting odysseys and curiosities.

Read Also: "No limit" to how many sports clubs will benefit from new Regional Sports Campus

There will also be demonstrations of crafts associated with horses such as farriery, wheelwrighting and harness/saddle making together with traditional crafts of butter making, basketmaking, etc.

Other family attractions on the day will include a Sing-a-long on the Cart at the O'Carolan Monument where everyone is welcome to join in. There will be Children's Halloween Amusements and Quackers Grand National on the river which is a fundraising event for the Leitrim Harriers at 4pm.

There will be street entertainment with Leitrim's own Eleanor Shanley and Seamus O'Rourke and also Kevin Cunniffe's Country Kitchen Dancing.

Another popular event will be a traditional tin smith showing all the skills and craft of yesteryear. There will also be a fortune teller present on the day and lots of other attractions.

Don't miss a great day out for all the family!