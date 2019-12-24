Mass and Service times for Christmas Day in the Mohill area

On Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 there will be Christmas mass and service in a number of areas in and around Mohill town.

Mass

- 9am in Eslin Church.

- 9.30am in Gorvagh Church

- 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill.

Church of Ireland Service

Church of Ireland Service with Holy Communion for Christmas Day:

- Annaduff at 10am.

- St Mary’s Church of Ireland Mohill at 11am.