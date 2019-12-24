Mass and Service times for Christmas Day in the Mohill area
Mass and Service times for December 25
On Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 there will be Christmas mass and service in a number of areas in and around Mohill town.
Mass
- 9am in Eslin Church.
- 9.30am in Gorvagh Church
- 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill.
Church of Ireland Service
Church of Ireland Service with Holy Communion for Christmas Day:
- Annaduff at 10am.
- St Mary’s Church of Ireland Mohill at 11am.
