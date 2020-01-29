Archive Photo of the Week

Flashback: Mohill Teen Scene Launch in 1989

Philip Rooney

Reporter:

Philip Rooney

Flashback: Mohill Teen Scene Launch in 1989


At the official opening of Mohill Teen Scene on Friday, September 29, 1989, local people gathered to support the first youth club to be set up in Leitrim under the umbrella of the North Connacht Youth Service, (l-r) Geraldine Rowley, Secretary; Jackie Beirne, Chairman; Lourda McGowan, Mohill Person of the Year; Charlie O'Connor, National Youth Federation PRO; Fr Columba McCole, Jackie Leonard, Leitrim Youth Worker and John Feely, committee member.