Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

REA Brady require a Financial Controller to work 30 hours per week.

Leitrim County Council invite applications for the position part-time seasonal Travel Advisor, Carrick-on-Shannon Tourism Information Office.

A Childminder is required for four days a week, in own home, in the Ballinamore area.

A carer is needed in the Carrick-on-Shannon area.

A Childminder is wanted to look after two children in the Annaduff area for 4/5 days a week.

County Leitrim Job Club is offering the following courses in Manor Hub, Manorhamilton: job searching and sourcing; professional letter cv writing service; cover letters and application forms; interview preparation skills and mock interviews; IT skills & setting up your LinkedIn profile; Manual handling; Customer care module; work experience and build your confidence.

