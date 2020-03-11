Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
REA Brady require a Financial Controller to work 30 hours per week.
Leitrim County Council invite applications for the position part-time seasonal Travel Advisor, Carrick-on-Shannon Tourism Information Office.
A Childminder is required for four days a week, in own home, in the Ballinamore area.
A carer is needed in the Carrick-on-Shannon area.
A Childminder is wanted to look after two children in the Annaduff area for 4/5 days a week.
County Leitrim Job Club is offering the following courses in Manor Hub, Manorhamilton: job searching and sourcing; professional letter cv writing service; cover letters and application forms; interview preparation skills and mock interviews; IT skills & setting up your LinkedIn profile; Manual handling; Customer care module; work experience and build your confidence.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
