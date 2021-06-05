HSE must restore Day Care Services in Arus Carolan, Mohill

Martin Kenny Sinn Fein TD for Sligo Leitrim has called on the HSE to reinstate Day Care Services in Arus Carolan Nursing Unit in Mohill Co Leitrim.

Deputy Kenny said “While it is understandable that day care services had to be stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, families are expecting for these services to be restored for their loved ones.

“It has come to my attention that the HSE are not planning on restoring Day Care Services in Arus Carolan Nursing Unit in Mohill Co Leitrim. This would be a major blow to families in South Leitrim who depend on this service.

“I have written to the HSE and asked that the confirm its position in relation to Arus Carolan day care service and urged them to reinstate this vital community service for families in South Leitrim.

“I know many people who attend the service in Arus Carolan and they want it restored as it is local to their homes and they receive excellent care from the staff in Arus Carolan. These people should not be forced to travel further to receive day care service.

“The HSE must reinstate this service for the families who depend on it.”